GUNTUR: Days after an outbreak of gastroenteritis left 10 people dead, the Guntur Municipal Corporation has begun to take steps to tackle issues related to drains and drinking water supply in the affected areas. The GMC launched an operation to desilt the clogged drains in the areas of Old Guntur where gastroenteritis cases were reported.

Over 25 teams from various municipalities in the district began the exercise of declogging the open drains by using machines.

Super chlorination of water was done at BR Stadium, LB Nagar and Vasantharayapuram reservoirs. Super chlorination of water is being done at Housing Board Colony, KVP Colony, Stambhalagaruvu, HLR, Hanumaiah Nagar and Nallacheruvu areas on Saturday night.

Municipal Commissioner Ch Anuradha said that the number of gastroenteritis cases started coming down. She instructed the engineers to replace the existing water pipeline extending up to 26 km.

Principal Secretary K Valavan, Director of Municipal Administration said all water tap connections lying on the open drain would be removed and shifted to the houses. The engineering department of the municipal corporation has identified 225 water taps to be shifted and began the operations.