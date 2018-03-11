VISAKHAPATNAM: Vexed with the repeated harassment by her husband over petty domestic issues, wife of a Naval sailor committed suicide by hanging herself in the Naval Quarters at Malkapuram area of the city on Friday. The deceased has been identified as G Anitha Kumari (28). She has an 18-month-old daughter.

According to Malkapuram inspector D Kesava Rao, Anitha Kumari’s husband Lakshmana Rao is working as a sailor in the Indian Navy. As per the parents of the deceased, Lakshmana Rao married Anitha in 2015. “Since the marriage, Lakshmana Rao has been harassing Anitha over silly domestic issues. The things turned worse for the woman after she gave birth to a girl child,” the inspector said.