GUNTUR: The remnants of the magnificent 14th century Kondaveedu Fort will be preserved and showcased in a heritage centre coming up on its foothills. The centre, being constructed at an estimated cost of `7 crore by the All India Reddy Welfare Association spread over 30,000 square feet, will have three floors. “We are collecting all the remnants of the fort, the seat of power of the Reddy kings, and later used a garrison by the French and British forces. The heritage centre will have paintings depicting the history of the kings. Apart from a miniature fort, the centre will have a publications division, stone and copper replicas of inscriptions and an amphitheatre,’’ Convener of the Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee K Siva Reddy said.

The fort used to have a firing range, and a village located on the foothills. Phirangipuram derived its name from the word, “phirangi.’’With the completion of the centre and the ghat road extending to 5 km, the historic fort, a citadel of power for over three centuries, is set to become a popular tourist destination.

Efforts to revive the glory of the fort began in 2010 with the constitution of the committee headed by Siva Reddy, an employee of State Cooperation Department. A ghat road was sanctioned in 2013, giving a fillip to the development of the fort. The ghat road is set to be completed by March 20.

A 10-metre-wide approach road which starts from Boyapalem and linking Chengizkhanpet, Kota village, Kondaveedu and Kothapalem village connects the ghat road. The ghat road however, ends beside a dilapidated entrance and work relating 1 km stretch is still pending.

The State government sanctioned `10 crore to lay the road which provides a direct passage to the fort.