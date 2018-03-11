GUNTUR: In the wake of diarrhoea stalking Old Guntur, the officials stopped water supply from the BR Stadium reservoir. Even though Collector K Sasidhar has asked the GMC officials to ensure supply of waters through tankers, the insufficient water supply has irked residents.Adding to their woes, the officials have also sealed 19 mineral water plants in old Guntur for violation of norms. On Saturday, hundreds of residents gathered at BR Stadium reservoir and demanded that the officials provide adequate water supply in their areas.

They poured out their woes to YSRC MLA Md Mustafa, who assured them of taking the issue to the notice of higher officials. Md Subhani, a resident of old Guntur, said the residents are getting very limited water as water tankers hired by GMC officials to supply drinking water are insufficient.Sk Karimunissa, a resident of Anandpet, sought the officials to take steps to meet the drinking water needs of people. The YSRC MLA spoke to GMC engineering department officials and asked them to arrange 25 more water tankers in addition to the present 56 tankers. He demanded that the government pay `10 lakh ex gratia to families of diarrhoea victims.

The officials told the MLA that they were looking out for alternatives to provide water supply to residents. They said that they are confident of meeting the gap in water supply.Meanwhile, DM&HO Dr. Yasmin informed that a team of 300 nurses were conducting door-to-door visit of the 10 wards in Anandapet. She advised the people to drink boiled water and keep their surroundings clean.

It may be mentioned here that Director of Municipal Administration K Kanna Babu who inspected the diarrhoea-affected areas, said the seepage of sewerage water in the pipelines carrying drinking water could have led to contamination of water. He said the pipeline in Anandapet was corroded and frequent leaks could have led to contamination of water. Women’s Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari too has called on the patients and enquired about their health.