HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have successfully foiled the attempts of TJAC and Left Parties to organise the seventh anniversary of Million March at Tank Bund here on Saturday. Several TJAC and Left party activists including TJAC chief M Kodandaram were detained by the police. Kodandaram, who was released from Bollaram police station after 8 pm on Saturday, said, “CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is, after four long years, now speaking about States’ rights. He announced that he would stage a protest in Delhi to exert pressure on the Centre to empower States to enhance reservations as per local needs. Like KCR, we are also fighting for the rights of various sections of people in the State. But, here in the State, the ruling establishment is not in a position to hear the voices of the public.”

Prof. Kodandaram being arrested at his

residence | Express

“The government has not allowed the public to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Million March, which helped in realising the Telangana dream. It is very undemocratic that people were not allowed even to recall the past protests undertaken aginst Seemandhra rulers. They were detained everywhere,” he remarked.

Earlier in the day, heavy forces were deployed across the city and TJAC members and Left parties activists and others, who tried to enter the State capital, were taken into preventive custody and were taken to various police stations. Police detained several other leaders belonging to the CPI, Praja Front and New Democracy, who wanted to take part in the “Aata, Paata and Maata” programme and “Occupy Tank Bund” protest.

Though police put up barricades and fencing preventing the public to move towards Ambedkar Circle on the Tank Bund, a few activists made a vain bid to go towards the statue raising anti-government slogans and calling the detention of the activists as undemocratic. Over 100 persons who attempted to stage the protest at Tank Bund were detained by the police.

Police had also put traffic restrictions on the surroundings of Tank Bund and had opened only one route to facilitate the movement of motorists. The police also picked up activists from bus and railway stations in the early hours of Saturday. Around 300 policemen had cordoned off Kodandaram’s house in Tarnaka and at about 2.30 pm, he was taken into preventive custody along with 15 of his supporters and were shifted to Bollaram police station in his own vehicle.