KAKINADA : Help for women in distress is just a phone call away. Launching ‘SHE Teams’ here on Saturday, Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinnarajappa said the separate wing to deal with cases of sexual harassment and violence would give a sense of confidence and courage to women. The minister said the State government is taking security of women very seriously.

On the occasion, SP Vishal Gunni flagged off a 2K Run at Bhanugudi Junction. Later addressing college girls and women employees of various department, the SP said the police department would spare no effort in ensuring safety of women. SHE Teams would form backbone of the police department in reaching out to women in trouble. In case of emergency, one can send WhatsApp message to 9494933233. Facebook or Twitter can also be utilised for quick police help, the SP added.

A police official of sub-inspector level and other staff would immediately respond after receiving a message. Police would try to fix the problem in 24 hours and keep confidential the information pertaining to the case and the details of the victim.DSP Vijaya Rao presided over the meeting. Kakinada MLAs V Venkateswara Rao and P Anantha Laxmi, and Ideal Group of Educational Institutions correspondent Chiranjeevini Kumari, SP Vishal Gunni and Rampachodavaram ASP Ajitha Vejendla spoke on the occasion.