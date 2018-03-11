VIJAYAWADA: In a boost to the State’s cleanliness drive, Andhra Pradesh has bagged ten Swachhta Excellence awards announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The awards were given to ten slum-level federations (SLFs) consisting of women self help groups (SHGs), which were formed under the aegis of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) department, as a recognition towards their initiatives related to cleanliness including elimination of open defecation and manual scavenging.

In a press release on Saturday, the municipal and urban development minister, P Narayana, informed that the state won ten out of the 57 awards announced. Congratulating the SLFs, the minister said, “The awards are validation to the efforts put in by us under the guidance of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. We have already made all urban local bodies in the state open defecation free in a record time, much ahead of the Union government’s deadline.

We will remain committed towards making our state clean and healthy.”

MEPMA MD P Chinnathataiah said that the awards would be presented in New Delhi on March 23. He said that five SLFs from Guntur district, two each from Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts, and one from East Godavari district won the awards.