HYDERABAD: While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is struggling to select leaders from his party for the two Rajya Sabha seats of the three seats vacant in AP, for which election will be held on May 23, his senior colleague in Telangana T Devender Goud, wants him to select leaders who have a solid base among people.

Goud wrote a letter conveying his suggestion to Naidu on Saturday. Goud’s suggestion assumes significance as Naidu has been into the practice of choosing people who come from business and other backgrounds to the Rajya Sabha, instead of nominating those who enjoy considerable clout among people. Further, Goud, whose term in the Rajya Sabha is ending on April 2, told Naidu that he would continue to serve the people in a dedicated manner.

Then, he asked Naidu to select those leaders who have the urge to the serve the people and can uphold the democratic values for the RS posts. This statement of Goud has led to a debate in the political circles that the veteran politico is indirectly asking him to renew his membership in the Upper House. The former home minister has become politically inactive of late because of health-related issues.