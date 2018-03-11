VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has alleged that the YSRC is making attempts to get rid of cases filed against YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy by moving close with the BJP. “While the TDP, despite being an ally of the BJP, is fighting for achieving the rights of the State as per the aspirations of people, the YSRC leaders are making rounds around the BJP for their selfish motives to come out of the cases,’’ he said.Speaking to media-persons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Saturday, he said that except Jagan, all the people of the state felt the pain with the statements of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Alleging that the YSRC playing dramas in Parliament without making any sincere efforts for the benefit of the State, he said the YSRC is working with the single agenda of protecting the ill-gotten assets of the party chief.Responding on the demand of the YSRC that the TDP should support the no-confidence motion against the Centre, Yanamala said that no political party, particularly a credible party like TDP, will not support the motion of a party headed by an accused.

“What will be use with moving the no-confidence motion without having required the members. Do they (YSRC) spoke to the Congress. Will Congress party support the motion?,’’ Yanamala asked. “As a first step, we pulled our MPs from the Union Cabinet and will decide the future course of action soon,” he said. AP TDP Chief and Energy Minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao said that YSRC is a party emerged for own benefits and not for public welfare.