VISAKHAPATNAM: All the railway stations, including small and major ones, under the purview of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) will be developed with high-level platforms, FOB and Wi-Fi facility, said Umesh Singh, ECoR general manager.

Inspecting the Vizag railway station on Sunday, the GM told the media that an exclusive ‘All Lady Gang’ would be formed to take care of track maintenance works. “We are also planning to have some stations manned by women. Places like Mumbai or Kolkota have sufficient women employees. We have substantial number of assistant loco pilots and soon we will see that some trains manned by lady pilots only,” he added.The officials are planning a special section maintained by a woman at the Waltair DRM office.