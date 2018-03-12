RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The two-phase Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation project (PLIP) is designed to serve the needs of East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and the other north Andhra districts. The Purushottapatnam Lift Scheme on the Left Main Canal of the Polavaram project is being executed at a cost of Rs 1,638 crore. It was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 15 last year.

According to sources, of the 18 pump sets, erection of 10 pump sets had been completed. A total of 3,500 cusecs will be released into the Polavaram left canal and thereafter, into the Yeleru reservoir and Visakhapatnam city through about 10 pumpsets, each having a capacity of 350 cusecs.

The government set April first week as deadline for completing the second phase of the PLIP. An amount of Rs 400 crore was allocated in the budget for completion of the project works. Pipeline works for a stretch of 48.5 km have already been completed. The authorities are planning to release water for cultivation by March 28.

It will serve the long-felt needs of East Godavari and Vizag. An extent of 2.15 lakh acres, spread over Rajanagaram, Peddapuram, Prattipadu, Pithapuram, and Jaggampeta in East Godavari district, are getting irrigation facility through the first and second stages of the PLIP. The authorities are aiming to store 12 tmcft of water in the reservoir. In fact, the Yeleru project is having a capacity of storing 24 tmcft of water and proposed to cater to the needs of drinking water to Visakhapatnam denizens.

Water is being pumped into the Yeleru reservoir, the main stay of industrial and domestic supply to Vizag. It will improve the level of Yeleru reservoir enabling flow by gravity and preventing resorting to pumping from the dead storage.

Project a boon to farmers

Ayacut under the Pithapuram and Yeleru branch canal was 43,000 acres and another 7,000 acres was cultivated unauthorised

The Tuni, Peddapuram, Prattipadu and Jaggampeta constituencies with an ayacut of 50,000 acres under the Yeleru reservoir is also getting benefited

3,500 cusecs of Godavari river water to be lifted at Purushothapatnam in Seethanagaram mandal of East Godavari

It is proposed to supply water from the Godavari through the PLIP to north Andhra districts, Vizag city, and EG