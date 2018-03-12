VIJAYAWADA:The lack of power supply at IIIT Nuzvid has created quite a stir. This is evident as the state’s HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao was in the campus on Sunday where he enquired with the students about the problems they are facing due to the power outage.The primary transformer in the university stopped working since Friday leading to disruption in power supply. Among other problems, 8,500 students also have to bear the brunt of shortage in supply of drinking water, which the institution denies.

Currently, IIIT Nuzvid uses 33KV power transformers they loaned from a private firm based in Vijayawada for Rs 2 lakh per month. Addressing the media, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said: “The repair works of the broken transformer is being rapidly done and power supply will be restored soon.” Meanwhile the (varsity) management has arranged for alternative sources of power like generators and temporary short lines and restored water supply through tankers. I have also tasted the food supplied at the canteen and it was good. Except for some sanitation issues and technical disturbances, everything looks fine. Even the smallest of the issues will be addressed. Henceforth, I will visit the campus wonce every month and spend time with students.”

Speaking to Express, IIIT Nuzvid Director Venkata Dasu said, “The main transformer in the university is under repair. There is no disturbance to student activities and academics. The power is being supplied through other lines and alternatives. Also, there is no problem with the supply of drinking water.”

The minister had called the varsity officials on late Saturday asking them to resume the power flow as soon as possible.

