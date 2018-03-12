VISAKHAPATNAM: Coming down heavily on the Union government, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari on Sunday said that the Centre had been neglecting the state for the past four years. “Notwithstanding the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of granting about Rs 1,000 crore to the state and the allocations to AP in all the previous budgets have been minimal. There has been no appreciation for the development programme undertaken by the state government,” she said, alleging that a step-motherly treatment has been meted out to AP by the Centre.