VIJAYAWADA: Two days after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) brainstormed on the political way forward in the aftermath of its strained relationship with the Centre, the State unit of the BJP went into a huddle and decided not to take on the yellow brigade directly as of now.Instead, the core committee of the BJP, which met here on Sunday, decided to take effectively into the masses the support extended to AP by the Centre in the last four years.The MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders of the saffron party deliberated for over two hours at its State office and chalked out a plan to visit the project sites, which were granted by the Centre, where development is underway.

“The propaganda being done against us is not justifiable and unfortunate. We will let the public know what all provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014, have been implemented by us till now,” president of the BJP State unit K Hari Babu said, in a press conference after the meeting.As the State core committee met after the pullout of TDP and BJP ministers from the Union and State Cabinets respectively, all eyes were on the meeting. However, the meeting was devoid of any fireworks. Moreover, no major decisions were taken at the meeting.

Hari Babu observed that 85 per cent of the APRA, 2014, has been implemented, and that the Centre will take steps to execute the pending projects before its term ends. “A decision on the pending issues like revenue deficit reimbursement, railway zone in Visakhapatnam, steel plant in Kadapa, petroleum refinery and Dugarajapatnam port will be resolved soon. Steps towards the same have been initiated and a favourable decision can be expected,” he said.

All are not happy

However, the unhappiness over the party’s decision to refrain from being aggressive against the TDP was conspicuous as some of the leaders felt that the stand may not augur well for the party.A senior leader said, “The party president directed us to not level any personal charges against the TDP and that we should only focus on the support extended by the Centre. This is unfortunate as the TDP is going all out against us, so much so that it is even organising street protests.” It is interesting to note that both the TDP and BJP are maintaining restraint in criticising each other. “Both the parties are waiting for the right moment to call the alliance quits. When Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made an announcement against the State’s demand of special category status, the TDP used the opportunity to pull out its ministers. The BJP used the TDP’s decision as an excuse to pull out its ministers from the State Cabinet. Both the parties were waiting for such an opportunity so that they can blame the other for breaking the alliance,” observed a political analyst.

RS polls: Delhi to take a call

The BJP leaders made it clear that the decision on whether to support the TDP (or not), which still is a part of the NDA, in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections will be decided by the party high command. The party leaders also said that several programmes will be held across the State on April 6 to mark the foundation day of the party. BJP national joint secretary (organisation) Satish V, Mahila Morcha national in-charge D Purandeswari, MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju, MLAs Kamineni Srinivas, Vishnu Kumar Raju, Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, Akula Satyanarayana, MLCs Somu Veerraju, PVN Madhav and others participated in the meeting.

‘Driven out’ of Telugu Desam Party, actor Kavitha joins BJP

Veteran film actress Kavitha formally joined the BJP on Sunday due to the alleged humiliation she had suffered in the TDP. “I did not quit the TDP. I was driven out of it. Despite working selflessly for the party, the TDP has only favoured turncoat leaders,” she said. She further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance was another reason for her decision to join the saffron party.