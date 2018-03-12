TIRUPATI: The temple town Tirupati and the famous pilgrim shrine Tirumala do not face any water issues this summer as there are sufficient levels in Kailasagiri and Kalyani dams for drinking and domestic needs of people. The reservoirs have sufficient water for 60 to 80 days all together. The main source of water, Kalyani reservoir, has 574 mcft of water. Another source Kailasagiri, the storage reservoir, has 224 mcft of water against the usual 205 mcft.

“We are maintaining 224 mcft in Kailasagiri, if needed we can draw water from Kandaleru-Poondi canal and Telugu Ganga project for our needs,” said municipal engineer Chandrasekhar. The water is currently being supplied to Chennai and can be drawn from the canal near Srikalahasti, he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati has evolved an action plan to ensure adequate supply of water to people during the ensuing summer. The municipal authorities will soon launch Amrut water scheme and Smart City project works. From Kalyani dam, the municipal corporation is drawing 10 to 12 MLD, while 53 MLD is taken from Kailasagiri reservoir. About 5 MLD water is given to TTD for guest houses, colleges and other institutions in Tirupati. For Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is drawing 15 to 18 MLD water from Kalyani dam. Apart from this, there are 481 borewells in the town, of which 425 are functional.

From these borewells 1.75 MLD water is extracted, which is sufficient for the needs of temple town.

As of now, all sources have water for 60 days and the municipal corporation has got permission to draw water from Kandaleru-Poondi canal to meet its requirements if needed.

Withdrawal of Water

Kailasagiri - 53 MLD

Kalyani dam - 10 to 12 MLD

Kalyani dam - 15 to 18 MLD by TTD

Borewell water - 1.75 MLD

Water supply to TTD - 5 MLD 481

Total borewells 425 borewells functional