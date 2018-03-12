GUNTUR: The government should strive to make farming more profitable, as the country is basically an agrarian economy and the climate is more suitable for agriculture, Supreme Court Judge Justice J Chalameswar said.

Inaugurating the goshala at Kornepadu village in Guntur district set up by Rythu Nestham Foundation, along with agriculture minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Sunday, he said by adopting vegetarianism and cutting short on the use of plastic, everyone should become partners in environmental protection. He shared his thoughts about pursuing organic or natural farming on the occasion.The minister emphasised the need of natural farming for a healthy society and said government has set itself a target of bringing 5 lakh hectares under natural farming by 2022.