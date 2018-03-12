VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan is sparing no effort to ensure that his party’s formation day celebrations on March 14 in Guntur district a grand affair. It has been four years since the actor-turned-politician floated JSP.

In the run-up to the celebrations, JSP workers organised the Basic Life Support (BLS) training programme at the coordination office in the city on Sunday. About 200 students hailing from Krishna and Guntur districts participated in it. They were trained to handle any eventuality during the celebrations and a mammoth public meeting to be held at the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) grounds to mark the formation day.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, along with his family, arrives in

Vijayawada on Sunday | Express

Due to political turbulence in the State caused by the tussle between the Centre and the State government, the people are anxiously waiting for Jana Sena chief to announce his future course of action. He has already toured several districts in Andhra Pradesh and made it amply clear that he would contest the 2019 elections.Pawan Kalyan recently formed a fact-finding committee as part of his fight against the Centre for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

As the big day is drawing close, the social media team of Jana Sena has gone into overdrive, releasing posters and templates on the Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.The team released the new templates on Sunday which will be seen as hoardings and flexes near the public meeting venue. One of the templates shows the image of Pawan Kalyan paying tributes to the portraits of legendary Telugu leaders Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Potti Sriramulu and Burgula Ramakrishna Rao for their supreme sacrifices. The social media wing is also releasing small teasers on Pawan Kalyan and his achievements.

The party released a set of 14 guidelines to be followed by Jana Sena soldiers and the people attending the meeting. Maintaining discipline while heading for the meeting venue and not entering into arguments with officials are most prominent among them.Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Pawan Kalyan will lay the foundation-stone for construction of his new house at Kaza in Guntur district on Monday. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.