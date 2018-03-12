VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh kick-started the second phase of Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) programme on Sunday.In Krishna district, Health Department officials have identified 423 high-risk places. Over 5.5 lakh oral vaccine doses were made available to cover 3.95 lakh children in the district. As many as 1,09,044 staff were deployed at 2,565 centres in the district.

On the first day, vaccination booths, mobile units and transit units provided oral polio drops to the children in the 0-5 age group. On second and third days, health teams will conduct house-to-house vaccination drive until it reaches every registered child in the district.

Krishna district Collector B Lakshmi Kantham said, “All necessary arrangements have been taken for the pulse polio immunisation drive in the district. All the vials have reached the district a week ago and we have surplus amount of vaccine. We are mainly focussing on high-risk places and rural regions like Manginapudi, Kolletikota, Bandarukota, Nagayalanka. We also made arrangements to bring extra doses, in case of an emergency situation. Our main focus will be on children in the who high-risk areas.”

In Visakhapatnam district, of the total 4,55,184 children in the 0-5 age group, 4,46,808 children were administered pulse polio drops on Sunday. District Collector Pravin Kumar administered vaccine for the children at CM Health Centre at Chinna Waltair.

For the second phase, 3,786 centres, 119 transit centres and 168 mobile centres have been arranged. A total of 15,144 vaccinators and 379 inspection teams were deputed. The pulse polio vaccine booths were also set up at bus stops, railway stations and airport for the convenience of the people.The district administration has identified 550 high-risk areas in the district, which include slums, fishermen colonies and construction areas.

In those areas, a total of 15,136 children were administered pulse polio through mobile centres. With 98.6 per cent target achieved, Collector informed that door- to-door pulse polio drive would be conducted on March 12, 13 and 14.

In East Godavari district, Pulse Polio camps were organised at various centres in Rajamahendravaram city and other parts of the district. Pulse polio was administered to children at 176 centres.As many as 746 staff of Municipal corporation and public health departments took part in the drive. Mobile units were also set up at railway and bus stations and key junctions.