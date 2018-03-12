ELURU: The aqua mega food park issue has reached Delhi with the anti-aqua mega food park committee meeting Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at her office.It may be mentioned here that the Centre has sanctioned a mega food park to Andhra Pradesh. The food park is being set up at Tundurru village in Bhimavaram rural mandal by Ananda Group of Companies. However, the residents of Tundurru, Kamsali Bethapudi and Jonnalagaruvu have said that water bodies are under severe threat of pollution if the aqua mega food park was completed. They have been opposing the construction of food park for the last four years.

The villagers said Gonteru drain, the main water source for 30 villages would get polluted. They also have reservations over setting up of an ammonia plant at the food park.The anti-aqua mega food park committee consisting of convener Areti Subrahmanyam, Muchharla Trimurthulu and Koyye Sampath met Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at her office. However, as she was in a hurry to leave for UP to campaign for BJP in Gorakhpur by-elections, she asked her personal secretary Abhinav to look into the issue.

The anti-food park committee leaders met Abhinav and submitted a representation. They said that the State government has used police force against them and filed false cases.They alleged that the food park management has started construction in Tundurru with fake permissions. He also demanded immediate action against the management for misusing subsidy allocated by the Centre. Abhinav assured the delegation of taking the issue to the notice of the Minister.