VIJAYAWADA: One-town police recovered a body of an elderly woman in a decomposed state floating in the Krishna river near Prakasam Barrage on Sunday.

However, police could not identify the deceased woman and inquired with all the nearby police stations about missing complaints registered in their stations. Regional circle inspector Kaasi Viswanath said a passerby informed that the deceased woman’s remains were floating close to east canal gates near Radham centre.

As per the preliminary information, the police observed the woman might have committed suicide about a week ago and was found near Prakasam Barrage after the east canal gates were opened on Saturday. The body was found in a decomposed state with no identification cards, the official said. The body was sent for autopsy to a government hospital.