VIJAYAWADA: Questioning the sudden U-turn of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Special Category Status, Leader of the Opposition and YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said the TDP chief lacks sincerity on the issue. Addressing a huge public gathering at Bapatla in Guntur district as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan said the Union Cabinet on March 2, 2014, had decided to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and even directed the Planning Commission to implement the same.

“The Planning Commission was in existence until December 31, 2014, and Chandrababu Naidu became Chief Minister in June. There were seven months for him to prevail upon the Centre to have the SCS implemented. What was he doing all those months? But, when the Centre in 2015 stated that the 14th Finance Commission said ‘no’ to Special Category Status, he nodded his head like a Gangireddu (ox which nods its head to the tune of music played by its controller),” he said. Jagan wondered what is the relation between the 14th Finance Commission report and the Special Category Status.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy cutting a cake on the

occasion of YSRC formation day in

Guntur on Monday | Express

“The decision was taken during the 13th Finance Commission and orders were issued much before the 14th Finance Commission had given its recommendation. Where was the connection between this two,” he sought to know. The Leader of the Opposition reiterated that there was no difference in what Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on September 8 midnight of 2016 and in the recent press conference, which saw the exit of TDP ministers from the Central Cabinet.

“In 2016, Chandrababu Naidu had welcomed the announcement of Arun Jaitley (special package in lieu of Special Category Status) and even went to Delhi to felicitate him,” the YSRC chief reminded. He said Naidu was again playing a drama by withdrawing his ministers from the Union Cabinet and continuing in the NDA. “We have asked Naidu to support the no-trust motion to be moved by the YSRC in Parliament on March 21 if he is sincere about SCS. He should support the motion and let all the 25 MPs from the State resign en masse. However, he is reluctant, which shows his sincerity,” he said.

Calling upon people to reject leaders like Naidu, Jagan urged them to repose their faith in him and his party, for a better future. As part of his padayatra, Jagan entered Guntur on Monday amid much fanfare.

Meanwhile, YSRC leaders and cadre celebrated the party formation day across the State and in New Delhi.

‘Tall claims backfired’

Questioning the veracity of Naidu’s claims of double-digit growth in the State, Jagan wondered how much truth was there in the claims of AP getting H20 lakh-crore investments and 40 lakh new jobs. “The fact is the youth are migrating in search of livelihood,” he said. He also expressed his doubts over the claims of per capita income and surplus revenue. “When such figures are given by the State, how can the Centre accord SCS,” he asked.