VIJAYAWADA: TDP MPs continued to disrupt proceedings in both Houses of Parliament demanding justice to the State with regard to the implementation of provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act on Monday, which met after two-day break. Lok Sabha was adjourned by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for some time. With no let up in the protests, she adjourned the House for the day. In Rajya Sabha, the situation was no different. The House was first adjourned till 2 pm and later for the day. Meanwhile, TDP MPs staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Parliament premises holding placards demanding justice to the State.

“There is no going back. We will intensify our agitation and continue it till all our 17 demands are met,” TDP MP M Murali Mohan said. Another MP K Rammohan Naidu wondered why the Central Government is not responding even after two TDP ministers have quit the Cabinet in protest. “We will continue our agitation inside and outside Parliament. We are making efforts to have a discussion on the issue and when we get the chance we will explain the sentiments of the people of the State,” he said.

Yet again, Chittoor MP N Sivaprasad staged his protest dressed as a clarinet player. On the other hand, YSRC MPs also staged a protest outside Parliament demanding Special Category Status to the State. “ We are only asking the BJP-led NDA Government to keep that promise and accord Special Category Status to the State,” Tirupati MP V Varaprasad said.