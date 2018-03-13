VIJAYAWADA: In an apparent bid to further intensify the agitation for special category status to Andhra Pradesh, APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy will take up an indefinite fast from March 20, at AP Bhavan in New Delhi.

According to party sources, Raghuveera Reddy who had earlier, in order to escalate the agitation blocked national highways in the state, has called upon all political parties to join the struggle.

“Ongoing budget session of Parliament is the last opportunity for us to achieve special category status. Let us strive together and see justice prevails,” he told other parties through the media.

At the time of division of the state, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had announced special status to Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha.

Cashing in on the discontent among the TDP and BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has already said that he would approve special status to Andhra Pradesh once the UPA forms Government in 2019.

In 2014, after the state bifurcation, the Congress could not manage to win even a single MP or MLA seat. Now, it is making every effort to regain lost ground.



