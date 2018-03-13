VIJAYAWADA: As many as 50 students, travelling in a private bus, had a miraculous escape when their bus collided with a tipper lorry coming from the opposite direction at Ibrahimpatnam on Monday morning. The incident took place near Guntupalli village. According to police sources, the second year Intermediate students of Narayana Junior College were on their way to appear for an exam in Ibrahimpatnam.

Ibrahimpatnam police said that the tipper lorry, driven by one Velayya, was coming from the opposite direction and collided with the bus while crossing the road at Guntupalli village junction. Around five students received minor injuries in the accident. They were administered first aid, following which they took their exam. The police have filed a case after arresting the lorry driver for rash driving. The villagers have complained to the police that tipper lorry drivers often indulge in rash driving.