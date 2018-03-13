HYDERABAD: A PIL has been filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking to declare the YSRC MLAs who have joined TDP in Andhra Pradesh as “ineligible” and cancellation of the posts of those who were given cabinet berths after switching their loyalty to the ruling party. As many as 22 MLAs, who have won on YSRC ticket in 2014 elections, have joined the TDP between March 1, 2016 and November 27, 2017 and four of them become ministers.

Petitioner A Venkata Rambabu, former MLA from Markapuram in Prakasam district, submitted that as per the Constitution, the ministers — N Amarnath Reddy, C Adinarayana Reddy, Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao and Bhuma Akhila Priya — have no right to continue in the posts. Besides, the defected members have no right to continue in the MLA posts, and they should be punished by imposing a penalty of Rs 500 per day.

Though representations were made to the President, Prime Minister, Election Commission, Governor, Assembly Speaker and Secretary, no action was taken against the defected MLAs till date. The Supreme Court, in its order in Rajendra Singh vs Swamy Prasad Mourya case, had clearly stated that the complaints pertaining to disqualification should be disposed of at the earliest. He sought the court to pass an interim direction for not allowing them to continue in their respective posts. Besides the Law Secretary and Assembly Secretary, the petitioner made all the four ministers and 18 MLAs as respondents to the case. The PIL is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.