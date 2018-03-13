VIJAYAWADA: A day after the party finalised their nominees, TDP candidates CM Ramesh and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections to returning officer K Satyanarayana Rao in the State legislature, on Monday, the final day for filing nominations.As the ruling TDP is fielding two candidates and the opposition YSRC is fielding one, election for the three Rajya Sabha seats will be unanimous.

Apart from Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, his wife Prasanthi Reddy also filed nomination as dummy candidate of the YSRC. As many as eight sets of nominations were filed by the four candidates.While, the scrutiny of the nominations will be held on Tuesday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations is March 15 and election and counting will be held on March 23. However, once the YSRC dummy candidate withdrawing the nomination, the election will be unanimous for the three Rajya Sabha seats vacant in the State.

Before filing nominations, both the TDP nominees called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and expressed gratitude for giving them an opportunity.While, CM Ramesh, who is due to retire on April 2, retained his seat, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, who took everyone surprise by getting the chance, is set to enter the Upper House for the first time.

Speaking on the occasion, both the leaders said that they will strive for the development of the State.