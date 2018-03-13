VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu once again reminded the Centre of its responsibility to fulfil the promises made in the AP State Reorganisation Act. Referring to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s observations that people’s sentiments could not dictate policies, Naidu said that the Centre should not forget the fact that Telangana was formed respecting the public sentiment.

The same sentiment should be applied to Andhra Pradesh and special category status should be accorded to it, he said. Reiterating his resolve to continue his fight until all the promises made in Parliament at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh were fulfilled, Chandrababu Naidu said the State division was forced on the people against their wishes. “Now the Centre is duty-bound to undo the injustice done,” he said.

CM Chandrababu Naidu; Jana

Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and

wife perform pooja ahead of the

construction of his party office-cum-home

in Guntur district on Monday | Express |

Replying to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Council on Monday, the Chief Minister reiterated his demanded that the Union Government implement all the provisions mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act and the assurances given by the then Prime Minister on the floor of the Rajya Sabha. Denying the claims made by BJP leaders, Naidu said, “When I am talking about the 18 issues and other promises made during the State’s bifurcation, you (BJP) are talking about something else.

You say that the Centre sanctioned roads to the State. That is no big deal. Roads are built as per growing traffic requirements, that too under PPP mode, and people pay for them. I myself told Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari that the State can lay roads on its own and collect toll if the Centre does not want to help in this regard.’’

Stating that Andhra people were happy in the undivided State with Hyderabad as its capital and opposed bifurcation, he said it was unfortunate that the Centre had denied them their rights. “Is AP not part of India?” Naidu wondered. “With regard to electricity, except AP all the States got support. Telangana once suffered power shortage but now it’s power-surplus state,” he said.

Taking a dig at the YSR Congress, he said the leaders of the opposition were roaming the streets without attending the State budget. He said that the Opposition party adopted double standards. On one hand they say they will move no-trust motion against the Union Government and on the other the same leaders maintain that they believe the Prime Minister will accord SCS to AP.“We also believed Modi all these years. But, as the Prime Minister did not live up to our expectations, we are going tough on his government and demanding the implementation of the Reorganisation Act in letter and spirit,’’ Naidu said.

Recalling that it was Modi who observed that the Congress Government at the Centre murdered the mother (AP) to give birth to baby (Telangana), Naid said the PM now should bring the mother back to life. He suggested that the State BJP leaders convince their national leadership to help the state out of its predicament instead of abusing him. The national parties also should be more responsible in dealing with AP.

If only the Centre accorded special category status the State would have been better placed as far as industrial growth is concerned, he said. Refuting the claims of BJP leaders that the Centre had supported the State government in bringing KIA Motors to Anantapur, the Chief Minister said it was the fruit of his government’s efforts.

hARD TALK

Hitting out at the YSRC, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu questioned why party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was insisting on moving a no-confidence motion in Parliament when he claims to have so much of faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi