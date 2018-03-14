VIJAYAWADA: Terming Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s complaints against the Union government a drama being enacted with the ensuing elections in mind, Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham has said that the exercise is done to gain political mileage during the ensuing elections.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, Padmanabham sought to know how the Chief Minister would feel if his promises were not kept.

“You did the same to the Kapu community,” he reminded. Recalling the pressure brought upon him, his family and followers in the last four years, Padmanabham said though the Chief Minister was not ashamed of not fulfilling his promises, Kapu leaders were sick of reminding him day after day about the promises made by the TDP to the community in its election manifesto.“Why do you find fault with the BJP government at the Centre for not lending a helping hand to Andhra Pradesh? Unlike our Kapu community, you have not taken to the streets. The Modi government did not insult you, as your’s in the State did to us. So, why you are worried?” he asked.