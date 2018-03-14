VIJAYAWADA: The cases of cheating unemployed by fly-by-night agents with promise of jobs in both Vijayawada and Guntur cities are increasing gradually. In all the police stations in Vijayawada, as many as 14 cases of cheating were registered in 2016, 2017 and 2018, mostly against fraudsters who duped youths and their families by taking money from them promising jobs in multi-national companies (MNCs) and in the government sector. Similarly, eight such cases were registered in Guntur city in 2017.

One such case was reported on Monday in Guntur, where a youth was cheated of Rs 9 lakhs by tricksters promising a ticket collector (TC) job in the Indian Railways.According to Guntur police, the victim, Koppisetti Vamsi Krishna, has completed B.Com and set up a fast food centre at Vallurithota in Guntur. The gullible youth walked into the traip laid by a woman, identified as Palaparla Susmithapriya, who claimed to be a deputy employment officer in Vijayawada. She befriended Krishna and collected Rs 9 lakhs from him over a period of time promisng a TC job in Vijayawada.

“After taking the money she stopped communication with me. I realised that I was cheated and complained to the Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP). She also duped many more innocent youths by offering jobs in the Railways and other government offices,” Vamsi Krishna said.Out of their desperation for jobs after failing to get placement in campus recruitments, they turn to agents for ‘back door’ help for opportunities. In the process, they lose huge amounts to fraudsters and brokers, according to police.

According to information available, of the 14 cases registered in Vijayawada, 12 have been cracked. Although police have arrested the fraudsters, the money taken from the job aspirants has not been recovered. The irony is in most of the cases, the culprits are out on bail.According to Vijayawada police, online and newspaper advertisements are being used by cheats to target innocent jobless youth.

City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang has cautioned youth not to believe false promises by private employment agencies and warned agents of stringent action if they resort to cheating unemployed people. “The agents reach out to people through advertisements and collect huge cash from them promising jobs. However, they vanish once they collect money from victims,” Sawang said.