VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that he has great respect for cooperative federalism, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that he will not compromise on welfare of the State.Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from the State may have reservations over discussing issues pertaining to the State with the Centre, but the Telugu Desam Party has no such no such problem, he said. Participating in a short discussion on implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that there was no need for him to compromise.

Taking a dig at BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju, who said that Andhra Pradesh had achieved the double-digit growth with the support extended by the Centre, the Chief Minister sought to know why the BJP-ruled States had failed to be on a par with Andhra Pradesh in terms of growth rate. “We are getting good results as we are putting in sincere efforts,” he said.

Recalling the statement of Prime Minister Modi during the process of State bifurcation that the BJP would do equal justice to both the Telugu States if it were in power at the Centre, Naidu sought to know what the Union government had done for the State during the last four years.Despite the Comptroller and Auditor General and the Finance Commission confirming that about `16,000 crore would be the revenue deficit of the truncated AP, the Centre had failed to release funds so far and was raising more queries seeking clarity on the estimates. “The Centre should know that I was not the Chief Minister when the estimates were prepared,” he said.

Taking a serious note of an official of the Union government mentioning that the Centre could not allot a Railway Zone to the State, Naidu wondered how an official could make statements on such an issue.

Centre’s support vital: BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju said that due to the support being extended by the Centre, the State was witnessing the double-digit growth rate, providing round-the-clock power supply. Visakhapatnam turned into a beautiful city because of the Central help.Condemning reports that an official of the Union government was opposed to sanctioning Railway Zone to the State, he observed that spreading such news would only create confusion and insecurity feeling among people. He asserted that AP BJP leaders would achieve Railway Zone for the State soon.