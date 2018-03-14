VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party MPs continued to disrupt proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday demanding justice to the State by implementing provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. Lok Sabha was adjourned by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for some time and with no let-up in the protests, she adjourned the House for the day.The situation was no different in the Rajya Sabha. The House was first adjourned till 2 pm and later for the day. Meanwhile, TDP MPs staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises holding placards demanding justice to the State.

“There is no going back. We shall intensify our agitation,” they vowed. Chittoor MP N Sivaprasad, dressed like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, protested near the Mahatma Gandhi statue demanding justice to Andhra Pradesh, caught the attention of all MPs attending the Budget session. “I am happy that Modi has great respect for me and is building the tallest statue - Statue of Unity - for me. But, I am unable to understand his differences with a senior leader like N Chandrababu Naidu who knows the public pulse and strives for their welfare. Special Category Status was promised to AP and it has to be kept. I will be happier if the promises made are kept instead of erecting tall statues for me,” he said.

The other MPs, including Galla Jayadev, TG Venkatesh and K Rammohan Naidu, expressed their disappointment over the lack of response from the Centre. Former Union Minister for Civil Aviation P Ashok Gajapathi Raju said it was not proper to hurt the sentiments of the people.