TIRUMALA: To further improve food and milk distribution to devotees at Tirumala, the kitchens in Annaprasadam Complex and Vaikuntham Queue Complex-2 should adopt mechanisation, Tirumala Joint Executive Officer KS Sreenivasa Raju said. During the weekly review meeting at Annamayya Bhavan on Tuesday, he instructed the officials concerned to elicit the opinions of IIT experts on how to mechanise the kitchens at Tirumala.

The JEO said that as part of expansion project, proposals which were kept pending since several years, like conveyor belt for rice from the kitchen to dining table, would be looked into and experts’ report would be sought. “From the Queue Complex kitchen to each compartment, installation of milk supply pipeline has also been proposed. The TTD is planning to open two or more food counters at HVC and ANC cottage areas. Supplying food in huge quantity everyday without any interruption needs some more mechanisation,” he said.

During Sri Rama Navami Utsavam at Vontimitta, free food will be supplied to devotees from 11 am to 3 pm and from 7 pm to till the closure of temple, the JEO said. He also reviewed the works pertaining to Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) counters with engineering and IT wings. Chief Engineer Chandrasekhar Reddy, FACAO O Balaji, SEs Ramachandra Reddy, Ramesh Reddy, temple Deputy EO Harindranath, general manager Sesha Reddy, CIO Sudhakar Bhaskaruni and other officials attended the meeting.

Metlotsavam performed

On the occasion of 515th death anniversary of Saint Poet Tallapaka Annamacharya, Metlotsavam was observed with religious fervour at Alipiri Padala Mandapam on Tuesday. Sapthagiri Sankeerthana Goshti Ganam was held and Metla Puja was performed. Descendants of Annamayya from Chennai, TV Meenalochani and Harinarayana from Tirumala, rendered Annamacharya Sankeerthans on the occasion.

Rajasthan CM visits Tirumala, Tiruchanur

Tirupati: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia visited Tirumala, Tiruchanur and Srikalahasti temples on Tuesday. Along with her two close relatives, the Rajasthan Chief Minister attended Archana, a pre-dawn ritual, in the sanctum sanctorum of Tirumala temple. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, priests and temple officials welcomed the Rajasthan Chief Minister. Later, Vasundhara Raje proceeded to Tiruchanur.

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam

As Sri Vilambi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi is just five days away, the sub-temples of TTD, including Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple and Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple, performed the traditional cleansing ritual ‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ on Tuesday. The temple staff took part in the cleansing ritual with utmost devotion which lasted for over three hours. Later, devotees were allowed to have darshan of presiding deities.