VIJAYAWADA: Consistent in their frustration with the Centre on its indifferent attitude towards AP’s fight for special category status (SCS), the members of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted a unanimous resolution condemning the NDA government for failing to implement provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the House strongly objected to the inordinate delay on the part of the Centre in fulfilling the promises made to the state by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the floor of Rajya Sabha ahead of the bifurcation of the state three and a half years back.​

Naidu questioned why the Centre was denying Andhra Pradesh SCS despite the 14th Finance Commission not having disallowed it and several other states currently enjoying the status. The Finance Commission’s president recently said he had made no such recommendation as the topic was not within the panel’s ambit. The Centre last month blamed the 14th Finance Commission for its inability to accord SCS to Andhra Pradesh and said states currently enjoying the status would lose the same soon.

The NDA government had earlier struck a deal with the state promising a special package that would extend the same benefits available under special status, but failed to allot funds under the scheme.

“The Centre is continuing royalties and industrial incentives to SCS states,’’ Naidu read from the resolution.“I have gone to Delhi 29 times to sensitise the Centre on the disappointment and anger of Andhras over the delay in implementation of provisions in the Reorganisation Act, but there has been no response whatsoever,” he said and added that the Assembly would not forget the “dismissive language” the Centre has used while addressing AP’s fight for justice.

Terming Polavaram the lifeline of the state and a long-pending dream of the people, the Chief Minister observed it was unfortunate that the Centre had not transferred all the promised funds after the seven mandals that were at risk of submerging being added to AP during bifurcation. Meanwhile, the state is yet to get over `2,500 crore spent on the project. As per the Act, the Centre should extend financial support for the construction of the capital city, carve out a railway zone, set up a steel factory, port and petrochemical unit, enhance the number of Assembly constituencies and set up several education and research institutes.

“The Central government should extend hand-holding to the state until it achieves development on a par with other states in south India. We have asked nothing more than what has already been promised to us,” the Assembly resolved in the absence of the principal opposition party YSRC and the silence of BJP members.

Do not belittle TS movement: KTR to Naidu

While backing the ongoing fight by the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh for getting Special Category Status to the truncated State, IT Minister KT Rama Rao made an appeal to the AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, asking the latter not to belittle the Telangana movement.“We, the people of Telangana never flip-flopped in our demand for statehood. You can fight for your rights but do not belittle and undermine the sacrifices of TS people,” KTR tweeted.