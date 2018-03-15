VIJAYAWADA: With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu opting to continue to put pressure on the Centre after pulling out two TDP ministers from the Union Cabinet, his next step in dealing with the BJP, which is still a TDP ally, will be crucial as it will decide the political equations in State in the 2019 general elections. Going by the indications from TDP leaders, Naidu is learnt to have decided to expose the alleged tacit understanding between the BJP and opposition YSR Congress before exiting the NDA, snapping all ties with the BJP. With Naidu making crucial remarks that the YSRC leaders are making their lobbying successfully in New Delhi and taking exception to the Prime Minister’s meeting with YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Y Vijay Sai Reddy, whom he termed accused 1 and 2 in disproportionate assets cases, political pandits observe that the TDP supremo is preparing the ground to say adieu to the BJP by establishing that the saffron party is doing injustice to the State at the behest of the YSRC.​

After Naidu expressed his strong resentment against the Centre in the AP Legislative Assembly and Council and the Assembly passed a resolution condemning the attitude of the Centre and inordinate delay towards dealing with the issues pertaining to the AP Reorganisation Act as well as the other promises made to the State during the process of bifurcation, the BJP leaders, too, understood that the TDP will pull out of the NDA sooner or later.

When asked about the future course of action to be taken by the Chief Minister, a senior TDP leader said that the decision to exit the NDA is just a formality. “By launching a scathing attack against the Centre inside the House and passing a resolution condemning the attitude of the Centre, the Chief Minister cleared the air that there is no truck with the BJP anymore. But, at the same time, the Chief Minister is taking his time only to expose the nexus between the BJP and YSRC,’’ the TDP leader said.

Maintaining that the TDP is making statements about the tacit understanding between the BJP and YSRC based on facts, the TDP leaders pointed out the release of funds belonging to Jagati Publications, which were earlier frozen by the Enforcement Directorate.

During the interaction with party leaders, Naidu said that despite he was well aware that the TDP will win the elections in AP in 2014, he joined hands with the BJP, believing that the saffron party will do justice to AP and it will benefit the party in Telangana. But, both the aspirations were shattered with the Centre not fulfilling the promises made to AP and the BJP unilaterally announcing to snap ties with the TDP in Telangana, Naidu said.