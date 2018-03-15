VIJAYAWADA: Are you a student with vibrant ideas looking to change your city for better? If yes, here is an opportunity to prove your skills. The state government, in association with Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society and consultancy firm Dalberg Advisors, is inviting ideas to transform Punnami Ghat into an ‘active, vibrant and happy’ place. According to a press release issued by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on Wednesday, as part of the Happy City Hackathon event, the college and school students of Class 9 and above “are required to form teams and send their vision and concept for making Punnami Ghat active, vibrant, and happy. The ideas should be submitted in the form of an essay, Powerpoint presentation, drawing/photo, or video.”

“The teams with best concepts will be shortlisted and will be invited to a design workshop where they are expected to translate their concept into a concrete site design. The workshop will be held on the first two days of the Happy Cities Summit, beginning on April 10,” CRDA said. The groups will be felicitated by CM Chandrababu Naidu on the final day of the three-day summit.

According to the CRDA officials, the concept is based on tactical urbanism, which is gaining popularity in cities around the world. Tactical urbanism is a term used to describe low-cost and temporary changes in cities to improve the usability, accessibility and aesthetics of public spaces.Besides the hackathon, a ‘pitch competition’ to identify urban innovations for making cities happy and liveable would also be conducted.

For more details, please visit www.happycitiessummit.org.