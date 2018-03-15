GUNTUR: Jana sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is now actively positioning himself as the third alternative for the upcoming 2019 elections. On Wednesday, he distanced himself from the TDP and launched a vicious attack against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s son, calling him ‘corrupt’. Addressing a mammoth public gathering on his party’s fourth formation day celebrations in Guntur on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan trained his guns on TDP and its corruption even as he warned NDA Government in the Centre of serious consequences if it fails to accord Special Category Status as promised. “If needed I will sit for indefinite fast to achieve special status to Andhra Pradesh,” he said while describing it as a matter of ‘Telugu Self Respect’

In a no holds barred attack on both TDP and NDA government’s, Jana Sena chief said he and five crore Telugu people were hurt when finance minister Arun Jaitley said Special Category Status is not given based on sentiments. “If it was the case on what sentiment was Telangana given,” he questioned.He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Leader of Opposition Jagan Mohan Reddy might fear the Government of India for their own reasons, but people of Andhra Pradesh do not have that fear. “You can not control 5 crore people by controlling 25 MPs,” he thundered.

Holding Central Government responsible for pushing people of Andhra to come out on the streets and fight for their self-respect, he said he will not agitate in Delhi, but in Amaravati and choke highways to prove their point. “I believed in Chandrababu and supported him, but three words he speaks have six lies in it. I stood by TDP for the revival of Andhra Pradesh and not TDP,” he said. He asked where was the investment of the `15 lakh crore worth investments signed and jobs promised. “If development is concentrated around the capital, what will happen to rest of the State,” he asked while warning of more agitations like the Telangana movement if the development of other regions is neglected.

Janasena chief blamed Chandrababu Naidu’s government for making Andhra Pradesh number one in Corruption and wondered why the Chief Minister is overlooking the corruption of his son Lokesh. “He openly states that Rs 25 crore is ready for each constituency for next elections. Where did he get all that money from? It is not from Heritage factory or from his properties,” he said.

He said that either the Chief Minister has no grip on the administration or he himself is making them do it, which has made the state top the corruption list. “People are vexed and have lost faith in TDP. They are looking for new leadership. 2019 will not be easy for TDP,” he said. Even officials are unhappy as they know they are doing the thing that is morally wrong. He advised Naidu not to speak of Singapore as corruption is unacceptable in that country. He said he hates treating people as vote banks, as he considers them his family. “I advise you all to take the money offered by other parties during elections, but vote for Janasena party,” he said.

pawan claims

Corruption of TDP Minister N Lokesh

He openly states that Rs 25 crore are ready for each constituency for next elections. Where had he got all that money? It is not from Heritage factory or from his properties.

Naidu’s focus on only Amaravati & his fears. He is oblivious to deaths due to diarrhea in Guntur but cries for lack of funding for his dream project Amaravati. He went to Delhi for 29 times, reportedly to bail out his son from Sekhar Reddy case.

On YSRC

What is the backdoor deals that party has with NDA government, for its MPs are confident of making the Central Government yield? I ask Jaganmohan Reddy do I act in direction of Chandrababu Naidu now or he is acting in direction of Narendra Modi.

Jana Sena’s future course of action

Jana Sena Party manifesto will be unveiled on August 14. It will focus on economic security and job security. It will strive for bringing various castes in the society together and develop.

Fight for Special Category Status

Meanwhile, speaking on his fight for special status, he said, “If needed I will sit for indefinite fast with the inspiration of Potti Sriramulu. However, I will not ask you to sacrifice, for I value your life the most. It will be I who will sacrifice for my motherland and its self-respect.”

