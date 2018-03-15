VIJAYAWADA: Andhra University has stopped offering the Urdu language course owing to zero admissions since 2014. AU registrar V Uma Maheswara Rao has said this after directions issued by a division bench of Hyderabad High Court to the registrars of Andhra University (AU) in Vizag and Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati to furnish details pertaining to the admissions to language courses including Persian, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Telugu and English offered by the institutions recently.

Following the court orders, the AU authorities are now compiling all the details of the languages courses offered by the varsity. “Urdu language has been stopped with zero admissions since 2014, while Arabic is now taught as a foreign language with the guest faculty,” the AU registrar said. The AU has been instructed to furnish details of the number of admissions made to the Persian, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Telugu and English courses since the 2015-16 academic year, sanctioned faculty posts and all the related information.

According to AU officials, after retirement of a faculty in the Urdu department which offered a six-month diploma course the none was appointed. With only two faculty members in the Hindi department, there is an average intake every year.