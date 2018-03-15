VIJAYAWADA: Intermediate examinations concluded on a peaceful note across the State on Wednesday. Students are happy that examinations are over, but many of them are not happy with the Intermediate Board’s ‘one-minute’ condition, which bars entry into examination centres even if students are a minute late. This year, of the total of 10.26 lakh students, 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination.

In 2017, of total 10 lakh students, 30,906 students were absent for the first language exam. That means, the number of absentees has been increased to over 5,000 compared to that in 2017. The one-minute rule could be a major reason behind the increase in the number of absentees as many students claim that the examination centres are fairly far from their residence, making them go extra mile to reach the examination centre on time.

Exams over, but no rest for many

Meanwhile, the private colleges have already scheduled special classes for competitive examinations like EAMCET, NEET, JEE etc. Many students are disappointed as the colleges are not even giving them a week holiday after the conclusion of Intermediate examinations. Sukanya, Inter second year student from Vijayawada, says, “I am glad that the examinations are over. I wanted to take some rest by visiting my grandmother’s place. But the college officials said the preparation classes will take off from the coming Monday. What can we do?.”