GUNTUR: Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has said that the old water supply lines laid 40 years back will be replaced soon. He said that the officials prepared estimates for providing new water supply lines for a length of 119 km in the affected areas, at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Speaking during the question hour at Assembly in Velagapudi on Wednesday, he said that the existing sewerage system will be strengthened by making proper interconnections and also by installing higher capacity sewage pumpsets in the existing sewage pumping station.The minister said that the local laboratories would be strengthened for testing of water samples for chemical and bacteriological analysis with the help of AP Regional Laboratory. He stated that utmost care will be taken at the time of interconnection of existing water supply lines with the new ones in the affected areas.

Remedial measures taken

Nine municipal employees of different cadres who are responsible for the diarrhoea outbreak are suspended from duties Nursing students of two government colleges of nursing and four private colleges and also ANMs surveyed the affected areas like Anandapet, Vadderagudem, Manthri vari Veedhi, Redla Bazar, Balaji Nagar, Christian Peta, Pala Hospital, Bara Imam Panja and Lanchester RoadThese teams identified that there are 347 house service connections passing through below the bed of storm water drains Scouring of water supply lines is done in the affected areas by maintaining super chlorination

Water supply is made through 71 tankers of different capacity i.e., 12,000 litres and 4,000 litres to all the affected areas Chlorine tablets and ORS packets are also distributed to all the households in the affected areasAll public taps are disconnected and new water supply connections to nearby houses are being given under AMRUT