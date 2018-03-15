VIJAYAWADA: TDP MPs’ protests demanding Special Category Status for AP continued to rock Parliament on Wednesday. Both the Houses of Parliament got adjourned for the day without conducting much business. Both Telugu Desam and YSR Congress MPs have given adjournment motion notices to discuss the issue of Special Category Status, without any success. Meanwhile, TDP MPs continued their protest on the premises of Parliament building.

Chittoor MP N Sivaprasad, dressed

as a pastor, prays for a change of mind

of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on

the premises of Parliament on Wednesday

| Express

Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with his party MPs. The Chief Minister took exception to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal denying appointment to TDP MPs and questioned if it was how coalition partners are being treated. He wondered about the appointment given to YSRC MPs. Such an attitude will prove counterproductive, he warned.

On the other hand, YSRC MPs also staged a protest outside Parliament demanding Special Category Status for the State. Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, requested to direct the Centre to implement, in a specific time-bound manner, the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 as well the assurances of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on February 20, 2014.