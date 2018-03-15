VIJAYAWADA: The defeat of BJP in the byelections held for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, seems to have prompted the TDP leaders to build pressure on the saffron party. Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre is doing injustice to Andhra Pradesh, TDP MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and GVG Anjaneyulu attributed the BJP debacle to the adamant attitude of the Centre towards AP.

Stating that a large number of people from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts are settled in Gorakhpur constituency, earlier represented by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the MLAs said the Telugu people had taught a lesson to the BJP government for doing injustice to AP.

Speaking to reporters at the Media Point in Velagapudi on Wednesday, they said injustice done by the Centre to AP had spread to other States, resulting in the BJP’s defeat. Observing that BJP leaders were of the view that they had nothing to lose if they faced defeat in AP as they had UP in their fold, the TDP leaders wanted the saffron party to learn lessons from the bypoll results.