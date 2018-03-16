VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution congratulating Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for completing 40 years after taking oath as the Member of Legislative Assembly. Naidu got elected to the Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1978. After Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu introduced a resolution to congratulate the CM, TDP leaders one after another praised their party president’s contribution to the State and national politics. They particularly highlighted the crisis management abilities of Naidu.

It was not just TDP leaders, even BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju was all praise for Naidu. His speech was well-appreciated. Thanking everyone on the occasion, Naidu said the State government would continue its struggle to protect the interests of AP and reiterated that they would not rest till all the promises made to the State were fulfilled. “I am fighting against the Centre for special status and everyone should come forward to strengthen my hands to protect the interests of the State,” he said and made it clear that he is ready to extend support to anyone fighting for the cause of the State.

However, he said, he would not encourage those colluding with others for political gains. He stressed the need for the Central Government to keep all the promises made to the State, including the Special Category Status. “They should honour the sentiments of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Sharing the secret of his success in more than four decades of his political career, he said he enjoyed working. He said for him his father-in-law NT Rama Rao was the guide and mentor. He said Anna Canteens will be set up in a month or two and unemployment dole will be introduced shortly.

Will not bring bad name to father, says Lokesh

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu’s son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said that he was not sure if he was able to reach the heights his father and earn a name like him. “But one thing I can assure you all is that I will not bring bad name to my father Chandrababu Naidu and grandfather NT Rama Rao,” he said. He said his father was a person who introduced model schools in Rayalaseema to see that the future generations in the faction-ridden villages do not go wayward.

“He is a role model to youth like me. Even at the age of 64, he works like a 24-year-old man,” he praised. Lokesh said his father worked hard to complete any project with the future of the State in mind.

“Behind his success is my mother. Her cooperation is there in everything he does. I believe he became the Chief Minister because of her,” he said.