VIJAYAWADA: A day after Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan made a scathing attack against the State government, TDP ministers on Thursday made an all-out attack against the actor-turned-politician. The ministers alleged that Pawan was targeting the TDP at the behest of the BJP. TDP AP chief and Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao alleged that Pawan Kalyan was diluting the fight being taken up by the State government against the Centre for achieving Special Category Status (SCS) and other issues mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. The minister also found fault with Pawan for targeting the family members of the Chief Minister instead of criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has the responsibility to fulfil the promises made to the State.

Stating that the State government is implementing several welfare schemes despite facing revenue deficit, he dismissed corruption charges levelled by Pawan, saying that the government is using technology to curb the menace. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa sought to know how could a person like Pawan, who was speaking about honesty, suggest the people to take money for casting votes.

Alleging that the BJP was trying to play a havoc with AP by encouraging YSRC and Pawan Kalyan against the State government, he said as part of the tacit understanding with opposition parties, the Jana Sena chief was making corruption allegations against the State government and Nara Lokesh.

Marketing Minister C Adinarayana

Reddy, in a sarcastic style, said that Pawan was in a confusion in finding his in-laws’ house.

“He is assuming politics as a fun and cinema and speaking in the same manner,” he said and demanded him to withdraw the remarks against Lokesh. Alleging that Chiranjeevi, the elder brother of Pawan, pledged the interests of Kapu community to the Congress by merging the Praja Rajyam Party with it, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana questioned Pawan Kalyan to spell out to whom he is going to pledge Kapus’ interests through Jana Sena Party.