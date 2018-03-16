VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce (APFCC) is all set to present Ugadi Puraskaralu-2018 on March 17. The award function will be organised at Happy Resorts at Atmakur village on Vijayawada-Guntur Highway. Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana will be conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award.Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, APFCC president RV Bhupal Prasad said, “This is the second time that the APFCC is presenting the Ugadi awards in the capital city.

The awards will be presented in various categories. For the first time, we are presenting the awards for the best short films in order to draw more youngsters into filmmaking.”

Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana to

be conferred with Lifetime

Achievement Award

About 70 short films have been shortlisted. Cultural programmes and fashion show will be held as part of the event. Anchors Navina Yaata, Komali and directors Lohit Kumar and Shahi Salman will monitor the event. Organising committee chairman A Madhu Mohan Krishna said that ministers P Pulla Rao, Chinarajappa and Bhuma Akhila Priya will be the chief guests. Film personalities Tammareddy Bharadwaja, RP Patnaik and others will also be present.