GUNTUR: Three more persons died here on Thursday due to diarrhoea, taking the death toll to 15 since drinking water contamination in some areas triggered the crisis 12 days ago. As many as 82 victims are undergoing treatment for diarrhoea at the Guntur General Hospital (GGH).

Those who died on Thursday at the GGH included Nuka Raju of Potturivari Thota, Ganga Bhavani of Kothapeta and Burraiah of BS Nagar in the city. According to sources, while 90 persons with diarrhoea have been admitted to the GGH since Wednesday night, 82 are still under treatment when reports last came in, showing the severity of the problem. Citizens from Ahmednagar, Israelpeta, Rajagari Thota, Veeraiah Chowdary Nagar, Kothapeta, Anandpeta, Sangadigunta, Ziauddin Nagar, Pothurivari Thota, BS Nagar and adjacent areas have been badly affected by diarrhoea.

GGH superintendent Dr DS Raju Naidu said that Bhavani and Raju died due to multiple organ failure caused by diarrhoea and confirmed that there were 82 victims undergoing treatment in the hospital. Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Social Welfare Minister N Anand Babu and Civil Supplies Minister Prathipadu Pulla Rao visited the hospital and gave cheques for Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of the three victims who died Thursday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit the city on Friday to take stock of the situation. He reportedly was angry with the officials for causing this tragedy with their negligence. Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan will also be visiting the city on Friday to call on the victims of diarrhoea.