SRIKAKULAM: Suspecting fidelity of his wife, an alcoholic daily wager stabbed her to death with a sharp knife at Banam village of Ponduru mandal on Wednesday late night.

The deceased has been identified as Jeeru Ramanamma (25), a resident of Banam, who married Jeeru Venakta Ramana from Lopenta village in Etcherla mandal in 2011.

They have two sons. Addicted to alcohol, Venakta Ramana started harassing his wife over fidelity issues. After a quarrel with his wife, Venkata Ramana stabbed his wife to death. The police shifted the body to RIMS Hospital in Srikakulam for postmortem. “The accused in at large. A case has been registered at Ponduru police station,” said Srikakulam DSP V Bheema Rao.