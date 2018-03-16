VIJAYAWADA: The CPI and CPM have decided to work with the Jana Sena Party on Special Category Status, issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act and other public issues. A decision to this effect was taken after the leaders of the parties met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Thursday. However, there were no discussions on election alliance or third front. “It is too early to discuss those things. Elections are more than a year away and we have not discussed it. Our focus is on Special Category Status and Central funds the State is entitled to,” CPM State secretary P Madhu said.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said their discussions were focused on the AP Reorganisation Act and how the State was denied its rights. “We have invited him to the roundtable meeting on ‘Special Category Status’ to be held in Vijayawada on March 19. He agreed to attend it,” he said. According to sources, Pawan Kalyan is interested in working with the Left parties, which he “respects very much”. During the meeting with Left leaders, it was decided to discuss the possibility of a political alliance in future meetings. Jana Sena chief also interacted with some NRIs.