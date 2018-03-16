VIJAYAWADA: As many as 6,17,484 students appeared for the first language paper-I of the SSC public examinations, which began in 2,834 examination centres across the State on Thursday.

A total of 2,959 students were absent and four malpractice cases were reported on the first day.

According to Krishna District Educational Officer MV Rajya Lakshmi, of the total 55,359 students in the district, 55,188 attended the SSC paper I exam. Around 171 students were absent on the first day of examination in the district.

The District Educational Officer visited two examination centres, the DLO visited five examination centres and flying squad visited 70 examination centres in the district.Krishna district DEO MV Rajya Lakshmi said, “No malpractice cases were reported in the district. Across the district, 268 centres were allotted for the examination which was held under the supervision of 2,950 invigilators. All the answer papers will be kept under the custody of 62 police stations and also a few more custodians were deployed at the examinations centres which are far from the police stations and treasury offices.”

Across the State, the flying squad teams inspected 1,023 examination centres across the State. In all, 156 flying squads have been set up to inspect the examination centres and closed circuit cameras have been installed at problematic centres. The officials said the students can avail free APSRTC bus service to the examination centres by showing their hall tickets. Speaking to Express, M Poojitha, said, “The paper was very easy and I have written the examination well. Though initially I was little tensed, I was very much relieved after seeing the question paper.”