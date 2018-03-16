GUNTUR: The ACB sleuths caught a surveyor red-handed, while he was taking `12,000 bribe to issue land survey certificate at Nuzendla mandal in Guntur district on Thursday.According to ACB DSP Ch Devanda Santo, a farmer Malapati Sudhakar had asked surveyor Mallela Nageswara Rao to conduct a survey in his 3.25 acres of farmland at Pamidipadu village in January. Nageswara Rao conducted a survey, but did not issue the survey certificate despite repeated appeals of farmer.

Nageswara Rao demanded `12,000 for issuing the land survey certificate. Vexed with the official’s demand for bribe, the farmer approached the ACB sleuths. ACB DSP Ch D Santo, along with two constables Feroz and Venkateswarlu, conducted a raid and caught surveyor Nageswara Rao red-handed while he was taking the bribe amount from the farmer at the revenue office.