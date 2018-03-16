ONGOLE: The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation and QIS College of Engineering and Technology will jointly organise a two-day job mela on March 23 and 24 here.

In a statement here on Thursday, APSSDC district manager Meeravali said that 60 multinational companies would participate in the job mela to select eligible candidates. He asked the job aspirants who are above 18 years of age and below 30 years to avail the opportunity.

Those who were selected in the job mela, would be paid Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000 per month. The candidates should register their names on http/jobskills.apssdc.in or contact 9866537945 or toll-free number 18004252422.